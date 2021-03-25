Knicks storm back, complete sweep of Wizards 106-102

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Burks scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks beat the Washington Wizards 106-102 on Thursday night to sweep the two-game set. RJ Barrett added 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley had 16 points. Two days after being in control throughout in a 131-113 victory, the Knicks trailed by 17 midway through the third quarter and never led until the fourth. They won by outscoring the Wizards 39-24 in the final period. Bradley Beal had 26 points and nine assists for the Wizards, but shot just 8 for 23.