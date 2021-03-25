Local church starts mission to help people with home repairs

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - A local church's mission to distribute food has turned into helping with other expenses as well.

Crab Orchard Baptist Church has expanded their neighbors on wheels program to include home repairs.

The mission is called Carpenter's Crew and was formerly just for food distributions; but, Andy Kiddle, the project's leader said the rise in prices of materials and labor an the hardships created by the pandemic inspired them to expand into this new way to serve.

"We came to realize that there's many of neighbors are in need and the cost of home repairs can be quite a burden on those so we're just, through Christ's love, showing our neighbors that we're able to help them," said Kiddle.

Right now the church is just planning to help people in Raleigh County within a five mile radius of the church, but will likely expand to other counties in the future.

The group will start repairs in April. To sign up to be considered for the program, call Crab Orchard Baptist Church.