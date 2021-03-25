Man killed in officer-involved shooting at weigh station

KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) — State police say a man was fatally shot and two people were injured after an altercation at a Virginia weigh station turned into an officer-involved shooting. Police said the incident began shortly before 11 a.m. when an SUV pulled off Route 301 into the parking lot of the Dahlgren Weigh Station in King George County. Moments later, a female passenger got out of the SUV and began running away from it. Police said in a news release that a male driver got out of the vehicle and appeared to figure a handgun at the woman. A state police motor carrier trooper and a state police commercial vehicle enforcement officer who were inspecting a box truck behind the weigh station exchanged gunfire with the male driver. The man was shot and died at the scene.