Mercer County signs new Emergency Management Director

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - Just over two months ago, Mercer County Emergency Management Director and Floodplain Coordinator Tim Farley died unexpectedly. He had served for years in that seat.

Monday, the Mercer County commission held a special session and officially replaced Tim Farley. Although there is a new person in his position, colleagues told WVVA that Farley will always be a part of that seat.

"He was really good at his job and he was conscientious and there was no morning and night to him. He was always on call." Bill Archer, Member of Mercer County Commission

The County Commission has picked former Princeton Fire Department Captain Keith Gunnoe to pick up where Farley left off. Gunnoe told WVVA that he still has a lot to learn about his new role with the county.

"It will be a little change, I've got a lot of learn. But I'm not old enough to stop learning yet, so I am ready to hit the ground running and continue servicing and serving Mercer County." Keith Gunnoe, Emergency Management Director & Floodplain Coordinator of Mercer County

One thing Gunnoe will leave behind is his 27 years of service with the Princeton City Fire Department. His fellow firefighters spoke highly of him, they say he was all about EMS and fire training. They also expressed his passion for the weather.

Gunnoe's interest in the weather will be perfect for his new role. As floodplain coordinator, his job will involve planning for any significant weather events.

Although Gunnoe is excited for his new role. He knows filling the shoes of his long time friend Tim Farley will be tough.

"He's missed deeply by all of us and I just hope I can do the job even half as well as Tim did. And if i can do that. I will be satisfied." Keith Gunnoe, Emergency Management Director & Floodplain Coordinator of Mercer County

