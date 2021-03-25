More birders sighted in Central Park this spring migration

NEW YORK (AP) — By shutting so many people inside their homes, the pandemic has led to increased appreciation of nature. There are more gardeners, hikers and — in the case of New York’s Central Park — more birders. Longtime birding enthusiasts say all you really need to get going with this new hobby is a good pair of binoculars. Folks who have been bird-watching in Central Park for years say they see lots of newcomers to the hobby. One is Danny Katz, who says coming to the park for the birds has been a source of sublime joy for him recently. He says it’s easy to social distance but still feel likes he’s part of a shared human experience.