Morocco: 4 arrested for links to alleged IS attack plot

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s official news agency says special agents have arrested four alleged Islamic State-linked extremists tasked with attacking sensitive structures. The MAP news agency quoted Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigations as saying that U.S. intelligence services worked with Moroccan counterparts to help dismantle the cell in Oujda, on the Algerian border. The Central Bureau says four people were arrested on Thursday. Authorities said the four initially planned to travel to the Sahel to join fighting there but that an IS leader instructed them to carry out attacks in Morocco instead.