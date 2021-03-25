Morris Dickstein, influential critic-historian, dead at 81

NEW YORK (AP) — Morris Dickstein, an influential educator, critic and cultural historian who wrote often about the intersection between art and society, has died at age 81. Dickstein’s essays appeared in The New York Times, among other publications. His books included “Dancing in the Dark: A Cultural History of the Great Depression,” “Gates of Eden: American Culture in the Sixties” and the memoir “Why Not Say What Happened,” in which he reflected upon his childhood on Manhattan’s Lower East Side and how he remained close to his roots even he has welcomed the radical changes unfolding during his adult life.