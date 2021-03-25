Mountain Lions, Walker ready to compete on Saturday

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - After being forced to miss the first two games of the season due to COVID-19 protocols, Concord football is on track to open the 2021 campaign this weekend.

The Mountain Lions will enter the shortened season, however, having practiced together very little. Due to those COVID-19 protocols, head coach Dave Walker says the team has practiced only four or five times in the past three weeks. Preparing for the Bobcats with fewer repetitions will be a challenge, but Walker's first 15 months in Athens have been just that -- a challenge.

And while some if it has been spent virtually in or smaller groups, he believes the time spent learning from each other has already created a comfortable program atmosphere.

"The longer we're together -- the better we get -- I've seen that in practice. I feel like we're a lot better team now than we were in the fall," Walker said. "Our guys know what we expect. We've gotten into a routine now -- when we can practice regularly -- we've gotten into a routine I think our guys feel comfortable with. I feel like the main thing is to to keep moving forward."

It will have been more than 500 days since the Mountain Lions have suited up against an opponent when they take on West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday.

The Bobcats lost their lone game to West Virginia State, 38-13 back on March 13.

Kickoff from Buckhannon is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday.