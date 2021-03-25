Police remove 2nd Mountain Valley protester from tree stand

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The second and last protester who’s been blocking construction of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia has been removed a tree stand. The Roanoke Times reports that the man from Massachusetts was taken down Wednesday by law enforcement officers who used a construction crane. Another protester, a woman from Vermont, had been removed from her tree stand on Tuesday. Since 2018, protesters have blocked construction workers from felling the last remaining trees along pipeline’s 300-mile route through West Virginia and Virginia. A judge ordered their removal in November and authorized a forced extraction if they refused to come down.