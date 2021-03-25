Riley Fitzwater named to pair of All-American teams

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord senior Riley Fitzwater has earned not one, but two All-American honors for her efforts in a shortened 2021 season.

Fitzwater was named a Second Team selection by the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association and an Honorable Mention by the Women's Basketball Coaches' Association.

The Glenville native averaged a double-double for a fourth-straight season, putting up 20.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this year. She also shot better than 68 percent from the floor and blocked 4.5 shots per contest.

Fitzwater becomes just the second All-American in program history, following in the footsteps of Jolysa Brown (2008-12).