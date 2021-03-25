Romania OKs holding Easter celebrations despite virus surge

BUCHAREST (AP) — As Romania battles a surge of COVID-19 infections, authorities announced on Thursday that Easter celebrations in the deeply Christian country will physically go ahead this year. The announcement came after Prime Minister Florin Citu of the National Liberal Party met with religious representatives to discuss potential solutions for worshipers to observe Easter celebrations and attend church during the pandemic. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required. Romania is one of Europe’s most religious countries. About 85% of its more than 19 million people identify as Orthodox and around 4.5% are Catholic. Last year social distancing rules were enforced during Easter and Romanians could not attend church.