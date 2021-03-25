Romanian police protest cutbacks, poor conditions

BUCHAREST (AP) — Hundreds of police have protested in the Romanian capital of Bucharest over cutbacks and poor working conditions. They converged in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs building where they honked horns, blew whistles, and let off smoke bombs in the colors of the Romanian flag — blue, yellow and red. They were expressing anger over a two-year salary freeze, pension cuts and poor working conditions. One police union official said that about 3,000 Romanian police stations have toilets outside in the back yard because they have no running water inside. The cutbacks are part of wider budgetary cuts under the coalition government led by Prime Minister Florin Citu of the National Liberal Party.