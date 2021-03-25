Royal Navy jet crashes in England after pilots safely eject

LONDON (AP) — British authorities say a Royal Navy Hawk jet crashed in a wooded area in southeast England after the two pilots ejected from the plane. Devon and Cornwall Police said the pilots were being assessed at Derriford Hospital in the city of Plymouth following Thursday’s crash near the Cornish town of Helston. Police say their injuries are not currently thought to be life-threatening. The Ministry of Defense said the pilots are members of the 736 Naval Air Squadron and were on a flight from a navy air base not far from the crash site. Ejection seat manufacturer Martin-Baker said it was the first Royal Navy ejection in 18 years.