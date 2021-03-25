School board names first woman, Black school superintendent

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has named its first woman and first Black superintendent. WRC-TV reports that Latanya McDade will begin her new job leading Prince William County’s school district on July 1. She will replace retiring Superintendent Steven Walts. McDade is currently the chief education officer in the Chicago Public Schools district. She’s worked there for 23 years, beginning as a teacher, then as a principal, and later as a top administrator. McDade said she is the daughter of immigrants and understands firsthand the importance of giving students access to opportunities that strengthen their skills and talents, and support their aspirations.