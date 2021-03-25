Showers and storms arrive this afternoon and hover around overnight

Showers will move in starting this afternoon all thanks to a low pressure system. During the day general showers and thunderstorms are possible. Tonight as the cold front passes that will help bring some instability which could give a severe storm.

We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather (1/5 on the severe weather scale). Main threat will be damaging winds.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 MPH. A Wind Advisory is issued for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, and Fayette counties beginning at 2AM Friday and continuing until 3PM Friday. A Wind Advisory is issued for Tazewell, Bland, Wythe, Giles, Monroe, Summers and eastern Greenbrier counties beginning at 2AM Friday and continuing until 2PM Friday. A High Wind Watch is issued for Pocahontas county beginning and continuing the same tmies as the advisory. A High Wind Watch is issued for western Greenbrier county beginning at 2AM Friday and continuing until 2PM Friday.

Flooding, rotation and hail are on the lower end for our threats, but not completely zero. Our southern county friends mainly around highway 460 are under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall meaning isolated flooding is possible. Most of the viewing area will see rain totals less than an inch. Heavy downpours though are possible with storms.

So during the afternoon general showers and storms will move in. Storms could be stronger due to winds and heavy downpours. Best chance for a severe storm will be after sunset (8PM-2AM). Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts since severe storms could form OVERNIGHT.

After the front passes drier conditions will build in. The morning may witness a spotty shower or two, but most will be dry by 8-10AM. Some sun works in by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the 60s and 70s. Saturday we stay dry for most, but our southern counties my see rain by Saturday evening. Highs that day will be in the 70s for most!

Another low pressure system will move in for Sunday bringing more soggy weather and cooler temperatures for next week.