Spartans win in return to action, Lady Flying Eagles soar past Bluefield

(WVVA) - After a nearly-two week pause, Greenbrier East returned to the court a came away with a section victory, while the Woodrow Wilson girls grind out a victory at the Brushfork Armory.

The Spartans had not played a game since March 13, but pulled away late for a 59-45 win over Woodrow Wilson.

The Lady Flying Eagles had better luck against Bluefield, as they held the beavers to just 21 points in a 44-21 victory.

OTHER SCORES:

Charleston Catholic 52, Summers Co. 42 (Girls)

River View 56, Mercer Christian 52 (Girls)