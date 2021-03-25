Spartans win in return to action, Lady Flying Eagles soar past Bluefield

Spartans win in return to action, Lady Flying Eagles soar past BluefieldNew
(WVVA) - After a nearly-two week pause, Greenbrier East returned to the court a came away with a section victory, while the Woodrow Wilson girls grind out a victory at the Brushfork Armory.
The Spartans had not played a game since March 13, but pulled away late for a 59-45 win over Woodrow Wilson.
The Lady Flying Eagles had better luck against Bluefield, as they held the beavers to just 21 points in a 44-21 victory.
OTHER SCORES:
Charleston Catholic 52, Summers Co. 42 (Girls)
River View 56, Mercer Christian 52 (Girls)