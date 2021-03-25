Stewart leads Mississippi State over Richmond on late 3

DENTON, Texas (AP) — D.J. Stewart Jr. made a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to lead Mississippi State to a 68-67 win over short-handed Richmond in the NIT quarterfinals. Trailing 67-65, Mississippi State forward Abdul Ado missed two free throws with 16 seconds left, and then fouled out to send Andre Gustavson to the line at 8.7. Gustavson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to set up Stewart’s winner. Richmond was not able to get a shot off before the buzzer as Stewart secured the tipped inbound pass near midcourt. Stewart finished with 22 points, making all 10 of his free throw attempts for Mississippi State. Jacob Gilyard tied a season high with 22 points and had six assists for the Spiders.