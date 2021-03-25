Tazewell Co. Board of Supervisors taking apps. to fill Hackworth’s seat

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors is taking applications to fill the newly vacated Northwestern District Supervisor seat.

The position was previously held by Travis Hackworth, who won the 38th District state senate seat on March 23rd.

The board will appoint Hackworth's replacement at its next meeting, April 6th.

Any qualified voter living in the Northwestern District is eligible to apply. Applications are due by the end of the day on March 30th to 197 Main Street in Tazewell.

The applicant appointed will serve on the board until a special election is held for a permanent replacement.

"We will file a petition with the circuit court, asking them to certify a special election," Eric Young, the Tazewell County Administrator, said. "That special election will be held at a time to be determined by the court."