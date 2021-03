TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County extension of Virginia 4-H has opened registration for Junior 4-H camp.

The camp will be held at Southwest Virginia 4-H Educational Center in Abingdon, Virginia from Monday, June 21 to Friday, June 25.

Children ages 9-13 are invited to attend. The fee is $200 per child.

To register your child, click here.