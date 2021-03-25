Texas AG, news media tussle over Capitol riot records

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas attorney general’s office is seeking to withhold or denying it has records related to the Republican official’s appearance at a pro-Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Ken Paxton and his wife appeared at the Jan. 6 event in Washington, D.C., and touted his failed legal push to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, have since requested related communications and travel records. The attorney general’s office has said there are no responsive records or that the requested material is exempt from disclosure.