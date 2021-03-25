Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:04 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 56, Philip Barbour 48

Cabell Midland 46, South Charleston 39

Clay-Battelle 71, East Hardy 51

Elkins 62, East Fairmont 58

Fairmont Senior 51, Lincoln 35

Frankfort 49, Keyser 40

Greenbrier East 59, Woodrow Wilson 45

Huntington 77, Riverside 54

Logan 51, Nitro 42

Man 66, Buffalo 55

Morgantown 56, Robert C. Byrd 44

North Marion 56, Liberty Harrison 47

Parkersburg 65, Hurricane 63

Ritchie County 59, Parkersburg Catholic 40

Roane County 58, Doddridge County 39

Wayne 67, Saint Joseph Central 59

Williamstown 49, Wahama 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 61, South Charleston 31

Cameron 54, Doddridge County 39

Charleston Catholic 52, Summers County 42

Madonna 37, Clay-Battelle 28

Musselman 53, Martinsburg 46

Nitro 57, Ripley 39

Parkersburg South 55, Magnolia 36

Petersburg 58, Moorefield 52

Pocahontas County 48, East Hardy 11

Wheeling Central 65, Oak Glen 51

Woodrow Wilson 44, Bluefield 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

