Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 56, Philip Barbour 48
Cabell Midland 46, South Charleston 39
Clay-Battelle 71, East Hardy 51
Elkins 62, East Fairmont 58
Fairmont Senior 51, Lincoln 35
Frankfort 49, Keyser 40
Greenbrier East 59, Woodrow Wilson 45
Huntington 77, Riverside 54
Logan 51, Nitro 42
Man 66, Buffalo 55
Morgantown 56, Robert C. Byrd 44
North Marion 56, Liberty Harrison 47
Parkersburg 65, Hurricane 63
Ritchie County 59, Parkersburg Catholic 40
Roane County 58, Doddridge County 39
Wayne 67, Saint Joseph Central 59
Williamstown 49, Wahama 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 61, South Charleston 31
Cameron 54, Doddridge County 39
Charleston Catholic 52, Summers County 42
Madonna 37, Clay-Battelle 28
Musselman 53, Martinsburg 46
Nitro 57, Ripley 39
Parkersburg South 55, Magnolia 36
Petersburg 58, Moorefield 52
Pocahontas County 48, East Hardy 11
Wheeling Central 65, Oak Glen 51
Woodrow Wilson 44, Bluefield 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/