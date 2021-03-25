Turkey asks Kosovo to reconsider embassy in Jerusalem

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked Kosovo’s new prime minister to reconsider the Balkan nation’s recent opening of an embassy in Jerusalem. Erdogan made the request in a letter congratulating Prime Minister Albin Kurti on taking office. Kurti’s media office released a copy of the letter Thursday. Kosovo opened an embassy in Jerusalem last month following the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel. It is the first European country and the first Muslim-majority one to establish an embassy in the western part of the city, following the United States and Guatemala. Palestinians claim east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed, as the capital of a future state.