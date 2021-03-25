UN warns of `alarming’ crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A U.N. humanitarian official is warning of an ongoing crisis in Ethiopia’s conflict-torn Tigray region, pointing to targeted civilian killings, over 500 recent rape cases, an increasing number of people fleeing violence, 4.5 million people needing food, and children on the brink of starvation. Wafaa Said, the deputy humanitarian coordinator for Ethiopia, said in a virtual briefing Thursday to U.N. members that the impact of the crisis isn’t fully known because of communications blackouts and lack of access to vast areas, especially rural areas. “Yet what is already known is quite alarming,” he said.