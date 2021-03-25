US general: Afghans need US troops to counter Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top general for U.S. Special Operations Command has told Congress that Afghanistan’s military forces need U.S. assistance to successfully counter the Taliban. The comments Thursday came amid debate over whether American forces should remain in the country beyond May 1. Gen. Richard Clarke also echoed the sentiments of other military leaders, saying that it’s clear that the Taliban has not upheld its commitment to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and instead made a deliberate decision to increase attacks. Those attacks have largely been on the Afghans and haven’t targeted the U.S. The May 1 deadline was laid out in a peace agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban.