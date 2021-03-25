Washington signs wide receiver Adam Humphries to 1-year deal

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington has signed Adam Humphries to a one-year contract a month after the oft-injured wide receiver was released by Tennessee. Injuries limited Humphries to just 19 games over the past two seasons with the Titans. A concussion cost him more than half of the 2020 season. Humphries gets a chance at age 27 to prove he can stay healthy and produce after a $36 million, four-year deal signed with Tennessee in 2019 didn’t work out. Humphries joins former Carolina receiver Curtis Samuel and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as additions to Washington’s offense coming off winning the NFC East.