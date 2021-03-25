West Virginia governor announces road repair projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice’s office said his administration approved over $1.78 million in highway and bridge repairs this March. The four projects are financed through an infrastructure bond program called Roads to Prosperity, which voters approved in 2017. The most expensive project, at $926,000, will repair a section of road that collapsed in the southeastern county of Summers on East Woodrumtown Road. Two other projects are bridge repairs in Roane County to replace Robinson Run #1 and #2 Bridges. The first project to begin work will repair a rural road in Logan County on Smokehouse Fork after it was reduced to one lane.