Wind Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,

northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. The

strongest winds will be found at elevations above 2500 ft.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving during periods of high winds,

especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor

objects.

&&