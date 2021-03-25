Wind Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Eastern Greenbrier County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia. The
strongest winds will be found at elevations above 2500 ft.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving during periods of high winds,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
