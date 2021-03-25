Wind Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 3:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Pocahontas County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, northeast and northern West
Virginia.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 3 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&