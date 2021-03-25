Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 3:00 PM EDT

3:51 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - McDowell

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 3 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

