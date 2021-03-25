Wind & rain to keep us company tonight, a few strong to severe storms possible

As low pressure continues to move into our area, we'll stay unsettled well into this evening. So far today, we've seen rounds of rain with occasionally heavy downpours. Clouds and showers look to stick around (on and off into tonight).

Especially after sundown and in the hours before midnight, a few more heavy downpours and even some stronger or severe t-storms could pop up.

Stay weather aware! As of now our area is still under a marginal risk, with a slight risk across our southwestern periphery. Isolated stronger storms with gusty winds over 60 MPH, torrential rain, and even some rotation cannot be ruled out before the night is over.

We'll otherwise just be straight GUSTY at times in general as this frontal system moves through.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Eastern Greenbrier, southeast Pocahontas, Mercer, McDowell, Raleigh, Mercer, Fayette, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Wythe, Bland, Tazewell, Wyoming and Buchanan counties late tonight-early tomorrow AM. With the wet soil, downed trees and power outages will be possible over the next 12-24 hours. Gusts could reach 50MPH across the higher terrain tonight, especially at elevations above 2,500 ft.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for northwest Pocahontas and Western Greenbrier counties, where gusts could reach 60MPH.

By Friday morning, rain will be tapering off. We should see sun break out, but it will stay rather windy throughout the day. Highs will reach the upper 50s-mid 60s for most. Winds eventually calm tomorrow night, and generally quiet and warm weather is expected into the first part of the weekend.

Rain looks to make a comeback by Sunday....