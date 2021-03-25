WVU Tech’s Brittney Justice earns NAIA All-American honors

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Brittney Justice continued to add to her 2021 accolades with an NAIA All-American nod on Thursday.

The senior received Honorable Mention for her outstanding season with the Lady Golden Bears. The do-it-all guard averaged 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season.

Justice helped WVU Tech to a River States Conference Tournament championship and a third-straight NAIA National Tournament appearance.