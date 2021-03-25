WVU, Virginia Tech lose players to NCAA transfer portal

(WVVA) - Another pair of players from the Two Virginias have made their departure into the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday.

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will seek another destination to use his remaining eligibility. The junior started all but four games for the Mountaineers this season, averaging just under eight points and four rebounds per game.

bet on yourself

the marathon continues pic.twitter.com/yUFTQYMFlb — Emmitt Matthews Jr. (@THEDOOSKIE) March 25, 2021

Virginia Tech will also lose a key contributor from this past season, as Jalen Cone has announced his entrance into the transfer portal. The sophomore played in 15 games for Mike Young this season, while putting up 9.2 points per contest.