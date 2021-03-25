WVU’s Matthews joins McCabe is announcing plans to transfer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews is planning to transfer. The junior announced his decision Thursday on Twitter. Matthews joins guard Jordan McCabe, who announced earlier this week that he was entering the transfer portal. In addition, junior guard Sean McNeil said earlier that he was planning to enter the NBA Draft but leave open the possibility of returning to school. Matthews was a three-year starter. He was fifth on the team in points this season at 7.7 per game and was the third-leading rebounder with four per game. West Virginia lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.