Anti-Semitic play calling renews push for genocide education

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are renewing a push for mandatory genocide education after a high school football coach was fired following reports that the team used anti-Semitic language in its on-field play calling. The Massachusetts Senate last year approved a bill which would require genocide instruction before students graduate from high school. The legislation failed to reach Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk. Senate President Karen Spilka tweeted this week she expects the Senate will again approve the bill. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum says as many as 17 states require Holocaust education as part of their secondary school curriculums.