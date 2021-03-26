Asian stocks advance on optimism over pandemic recovery

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are higher across Asia after a strong gains on Wall Street driven by hopes for a powerful recovery from the pandemic. Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai all advanced and U.S. futures also were higher. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% but it was still slightly lower for the week. The Nasdaq rose just 0.1% while a measure of small-company stocks jumped 2.3%. Treasury yields were stable. The U.S. government reported the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to its lowest level since before the pandemic. Attention has turned to the impact of recent government aid and President Joe Biden’s plans for spending on infrastructure and education.