Bluefield State unveils new mascot, logo

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- The Big Blue will have a big presence on their sidelines going forward in the form of a very good boy.

Bluefield State College announced the school's new mascot, Sir Blue the Great Dane, on Friday evening. The dog will appear as the new logo for the school going forward, as Bluefield State Athletic Director Derrick Price hoped to better identify the Big Blue Brand.

"We get asked the question, 'Well, what are you guys?' And we're like 'we're the Big Blue'. 'Okay what are you?'," said Price. "So we just wanted to get something so we know who we are, what are we."

Sir Blue won't be just a logo, but a real Great Dane. The school has already adopted an 11-week old puppy that they plan on being apart of games going forward.