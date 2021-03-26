Catalan parliament meets to elect next separatist chief

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s regional parliament is debating whether to elect separatist Pere Aragonès as the next leader of Spain’s restive northeast corner. Recent public comments by parties in the parliament indicate that Aragonès will fall short of the support he needs in the highly fragmented legislature, at least in Friday’s first ballot. Aragonès’ Republic Left of Catalonia is one of three parties in the chamber that supports a break from the rest of Spain. But squabbling inside the separatist camp means Aragonès faces Friday’s vote with no guarantee of success. If he fails, a second vote will be held in coming days, when voting strategies may change.