Chinese woman’s family: Discovery of body provides closure

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Relatives of a missing Chinese woman whose remains are believed to be have been found in a Missouri park say the discovery brings closure and the chance to have a funeral as they await the murder trial of the woman’s husband. Amy Salladay, an attorney for Mengqi Ji’s family, said Friday in a statement that the family is still processing the news that a driver’s license and some credit cards with Ji’s name on them were found Thursday along with the remains in a remote area of Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County. The remains have preliminarily been identified as Ji’s, although DNA testing is planned to provide confirmation.