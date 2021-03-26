Skip to Content

Chinese woman’s family: Discovery of body provides closure

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Relatives of a missing Chinese woman whose remains are believed to be have been found in a Missouri park say the discovery brings closure and the chance to have a funeral as they await the murder trial of the woman’s husband. Amy Salladay, an attorney for Mengqi Ji’s family, said Friday in a statement that the family is still processing the news that a driver’s license and some credit cards with Ji’s name on them were found Thursday along with the remains in a remote area of Rock Bridge State Park in Boone County. The remains have preliminarily been identified as Ji’s, although DNA testing is planned to provide confirmation.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

