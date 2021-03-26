Concrete falls through WVa Capitol ceiling, injures employee

Concrete falls through WVa Capitol ceiling, injures employeeNew
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A piece of concrete has fallen through a ceiling in the West Virginia Capitol, injuring one person. The Department of Administration says the concrete was between the ceiling and the risers that hold the north steps of the Capitol. A small piece of the concrete fell through a suspended ceiling and hit an employee Friday. News outlet reported the employee’s condition was not immediately known. Structural engineers will investigate.