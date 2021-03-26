Criminal charges filed against Kansas Senate majority leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — One of the Kansas Legislature’s most powerful lawmakers has been charged with driving under the influence and a felony offense for trying to elude law enforcement. Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop is also accused of speeding the wrong way on a highway in Topeka. He faces a total of five criminal charges, including the felony count, the misdemeanor DUI count and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. The Wichita Republican turned himself in at the local jail. His bond has been set at $5,000. The charges were announced by local Republican District Attorney Mike Kagay. The accusations stem from Suellentrop’s early-morning arrest March 16 on Interstate 70 just blocks east of the Statehouse.