Cumberland Plateau opens COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1C

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Cumberland Plateau Health District, which serves Tazewell County, expanded who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

People in Phase 1C can now schedule appointments. Phase 1C essential workers include: energy; water, wastewater and waste removal (includes recycling removal); housing and construction; food service; transportation and logistics; institutions of higher education faculty/staff; finance; information technology and communication; media; legal services; public safety (engineers); and other public health workers.

To join the waiting list for a vaccine appointment in Virginia visit the website, vaccinate.virginia.gov.