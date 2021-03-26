Defense contractor pleads guilty to sharing classified info

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman who worked as a contract linguist for the U.S. military in Iraq has pleaded guilty to sharing classified information with a romantic interest linked to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Mariam Taha Thompson was arrested last year in an espionage case that investigators said put the lives of American military members and confidential sources at risk and represented a significant breach of classified information. She pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Washington and faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced in June.