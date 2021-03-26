Drying out, but strong winds remain

Showers will come to an end during the morning hours. Sunny skies are in store for us by this afternoon, but the wind stays!

Wind advisories and a High Wind Warning (western and northern Pocahontas county) will remain active into this afternoon. Expect wind gusts around 30-40 MPH, but some areas could exceed 40 MPH.

Power outages are possible along with downed trees. These strong winds could provide a dangerous situation for high profile vehicles.

Temperatures today will hit in the 60s and 70s. Lows tonight will be in the 40s for most with mostly clear skies. Good news is that the winds will calm down during this evening.

The first part of the weekend doesn't look too bad. Clouds will increase during the day on Saturday with temperatures hitting the 60s and 70s. A few showers are possible to pop in for our southern counties tomorrow evening.

By Sunday widespread rain pushes in thanks to a passing cold front. Thunderstorms are possible. Storms could become strong or severe! For now the Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Slight Risk (2/5) on the severe weather outlook.

Stay with WVVA and as always make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts!