Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: What’s a SPAC, the latest craze on Wall Street?

12:57 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Special-purpose acquisition companies, better known as SPACs, have been embraced by big institutions and small-pocketed investors alike. Celebrities and famous athletes have endorsed them. A SPAC is essentially just a pile of investors’ cash. The goal is to use those millions of dollars to take a private company public without using the traditional initial public offering process that’s been around for decades. Companies such as Draftkings and Virgin Galactic used a SPAC to go public last year. The frenzy surrounding SPACs has also attracted the attention of government regulators, who are concerned they may draw in unsophisticated investors.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content