Former Gauley Bridge Police Chief, Fayette County woman charged with child sex trafficking

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A former Police Chief in Fayette County and a Fayette County woman are facing federal charges accusing them of sex trafficking a 17-year-old minor female.

Charging documents say that 57-year-old Larry Allen Clay Jr. gave $50 payments to Kristen Naylor-Legg to have sex with her 17-year-old relative. According to complaints, Naylor-Legg, 28, was present for the sexual encounters between Clay and the victim.

Clay was Chief of Police at Gauley Bridge Police Department and an employee at the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at the time of the crimes.

Complaints say that Clay wore his Gauley Bridge Police Uniform during the first encounter in June 2020.

The second encounter took place inside of the old Gauley Bridge High School. A limited number of people had access to the location, including the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

Law enforcement was able to retrieve DNA evidence from the room where the second encounter allegedly took place.

If convicted, Clay and Naylor-Legg both face from 10 years to life in prison. They are both detained pending their preliminary hearings, scheduled for March 31.

