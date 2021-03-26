French president: No regrets at refusing new virus lockdown

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says he has nothing to be sorry about for refusing to impose a third virus lockdown earlier this year. France is now facing surging infections that are straining hospitals and more than 1,000 people with the virus are dying every week. The French government has stressed the importance of keeping children in school and businesses afloat as the pandemic stretches into a second year. For months France has championed a “third way” between confinement and freedom, including a nationwide curfew and closing restaurants, tourist sites, shopping malls and some other businesses.