Georgia Gov. Kemp signs GOP election bill amid an outcry

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has drawn protests as he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections. The law passed Thursday places new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative oversight of elections. Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color. It’s one of a wave of GOP-backed state election bills introduced after former President Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat. President Joe Biden called the GOP efforts “un-American” Thursday. Separately, Georgia authorities said one Black House representative was arrested while she was protesting outside the governor’s bill-signing ceremony and jailed. She has since been released.