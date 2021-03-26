Graham, Tazewell clash for top spot in Southwest District

TAZEWELL CO., Va. (WVVA) - There are plenty of playoff implications on the line, as the G-Men and Bulldogs meet in Tazewell on Saturday afternoon.

With just two weeks to play in this shortened six-game regular season, every game takes on increasing importance.

While the weather is feeling like early August, these two teams will meet in seemingly late-season form. Graham has cruised to a 4-0 start to the year, while Tazewell's only loss has come to the four-time defending Class A state champions, Riverheads.

But, the guys from T-Town know they'll need to play a near-perfect game to take down the surging G-Men for the first time since 2014.

"I mean, you play somebody like Graham, you're going to have to be at the top of your game," Tazewell head coach J'Me Harris said. "You have to play extremely well and be solid on all the fundamentals."

"Stay positive, stay energetic in practice," Tazewell senior Josiah Jordan said. "Just got to keep your mind clear and keep playing hard the whole game."

The Bulldogs have bit more experience than a young G-Men team. However, Tony Palmer has his team walking and talking like a senior-laden bunch.

"We lost a lot of seniors last year, but the younger guys we have -- they've stepped up and they've done well," Palmer said.

"We take each game the same, we just prepare for practice all week and get ready for the game," Graham senior Zach Dales said.

Kickoff from Bulldog Stadium will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.