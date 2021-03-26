Harvard punishes professor who had ties to Jeffrey Epstein

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Harvard University professor who is accused of giving Jeffrey Epstein an office on campus will be barred from starting new research or advising students for at least two years. Harvard officials said Thursday that Martin Nowak will be allowed to continue teaching but that his research center will be shut down. A Harvard review found that Nowak violated school security rules. Nowak did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Epstein took his own life in a New York City jail in 2019 after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.