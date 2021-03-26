Japanese PM Suga expects to invite Biden to Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says he expects to invite President Joe Biden to the Tokyo Olympics when he visits the White House next month. Suga was asked by a lawmaker in Parliament if he would invite Biden. Suga says “I expect we will.” The Tokyo Olympics open on July 23. They were postponed a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said a few days ago that fans from abroad will not be allowed to attend. The Olympics and Paralympics will involve 15,400 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, VIPs, dignitaries, media and broadcasters.